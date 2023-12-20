Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Drops By 5.1%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 2,161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

