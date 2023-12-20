Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Declines By 5.8%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

