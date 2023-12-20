Short Interest in BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Drops By 5.6%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BNXTF stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. BioNxt Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, the United States, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

