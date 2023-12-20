SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
