SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 2.0 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

