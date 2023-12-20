Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

