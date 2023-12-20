Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,326 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

