Schrödinger, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

