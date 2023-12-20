Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

