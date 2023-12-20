Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

