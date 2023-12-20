Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

