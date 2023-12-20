Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

