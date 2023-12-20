Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$146.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$130.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.03.

TSE RY opened at C$133.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

