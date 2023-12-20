Roth Mkm Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.