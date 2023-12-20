Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $352,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,316,000 after buying an additional 163,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,805,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.