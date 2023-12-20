Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.