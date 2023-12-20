Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.