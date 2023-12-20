Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

