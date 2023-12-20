Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,131 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 140.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

