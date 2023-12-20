Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 37,827 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

