Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

