Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,680,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

EOG opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

