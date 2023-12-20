Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 17,336 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

