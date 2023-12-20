Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.39. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $96,650. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

