Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.