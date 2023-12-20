Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.