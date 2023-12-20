Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $859,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $689.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

