Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

