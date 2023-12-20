Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

