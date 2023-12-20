Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

