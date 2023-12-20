Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 684 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

