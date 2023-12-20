Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 5,904 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 658.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

