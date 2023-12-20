Reviewing Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magic Empire Global and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bitcoin Depot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 11.76 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.