Reviewing Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Norwood Financial and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank OZK 0 5 2 0 2.29

Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $44.57, indicating a potential downside of 12.12%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $85.60 million 3.18 $29.23 million $2.91 11.59 Bank OZK $1.50 billion 3.81 $564.14 million $5.71 8.88

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Norwood Financial pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 24.08% 13.82% 1.11% Bank OZK 33.35% 15.23% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. In addition, the company provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. Further, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, merchant and commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Additionally, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

