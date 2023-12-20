Reviewing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94% OmniAb -45.99% -8.88% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OmniAb has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.54%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and OmniAb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,107.97 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.52 OmniAb $59.08 million 11.23 -$22.33 million ($0.30) -19.03

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIkido Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OmniAb beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

