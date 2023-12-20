Research Analysts Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Brayley purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,982.42.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

