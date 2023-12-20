Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

