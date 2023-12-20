Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,792 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,017 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $12,102.30.

On Monday, October 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.