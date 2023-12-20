QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $7.58 on Monday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

