Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $560.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

