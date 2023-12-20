Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

