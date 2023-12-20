PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTCT opened at $27.60 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,516,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

