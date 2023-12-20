Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

