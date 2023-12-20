Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price target on the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Presto Automation Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Presto Automation has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Presto Automation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Presto Automation

In related news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,251 shares of company stock worth $43,798. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

