Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Head-To-Head Contrast

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $26.14 million 1.62 -$34.48 million ($1.23) -0.51 Cloudflare $975.24 million 29.45 -$193.38 million ($0.61) -140.21

Presto Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presto Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cloudflare 4 6 9 0 2.26

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Presto Automation and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Presto Automation presently has a consensus target price of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 303.17%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $65.81, indicating a potential downside of 23.06%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation -270.03% N/A -134.09% Cloudflare -16.71% -17.71% -4.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. It also offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, content optimization, virtual backbone, always online, and cloudflare waiting room and registrar; and network services, which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance to customers as a service, including WAN, WARP, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloudflare area 1 email security, and data loss prevention products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, pages, stream, and images, as well as Cloudflare Data Localization suite, a tool that set rules and controls at the network edge; durable objects and R2 object storage products; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

