Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

