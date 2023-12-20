Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

