Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 572 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,032.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

