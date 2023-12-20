Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,707 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 187.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $6,419,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $197.02 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $198.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

