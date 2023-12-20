Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 36,244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.