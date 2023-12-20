Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

